Kenya: Herder Killed, Five Injured in Isiolo Bandit Attack

8 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waweru Wairimu

One person has been killed and five injured in a bandit attack in Hare Dida near the Isiolo-Samburu border.

The six were grazing their animals at Kom grazing reserve on Tuesday evening when the bandits unleashed attacked them, killing one on the spot.

Isiolo County Police Commander Joseph Kigen said a contingent of security officers had been deployed in the area as a manhunt for the armed bandits, suspected to have come from Samburu, continues.

"We are hunting down the criminals who we suspect came from Samburu," said Mr Kigen, who is leading a security operation along the border.

Arm police reservists

Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha condemned the attack and asked the Ministry of Interior to arm the National Police Reservists (NPR) in insecurity prone areas such as Kom and Gotu.

"It has reached a point where we need to arm ourselves for self-defence since the aggressors are more equipped than the police officers deployed in the entire Merti Sub-County," Mr Odha said.

He asked the National Security Council to declare Kom a disturbed area and issue an ultimatum for the invading morans to leave.

The legislator condoled with the bereaved family and called for the deployment of officers from the Rapid Deployment Unit and the GSU to the affected area to ensure calm resumes.

"We are tired of being killed by bandits on our land," he said.

Insecurity along the border has worsened in the recent past following invasion by herders from Samburu and Laisamis area in Marsabit who have been forcefully grazing their hundreds of animals at the reserve without consent from the locals and elders and staging attacks on local herders.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X