Malawi: Minister Nyalonje and Maneb Boss Promise Leakage and Cheating-Free Examinations This Year

Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Agnes Nyalonje, and the acting executive director for the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), Professor Dorothy Nampota, have vowed to deliver examinations that are free from leakage and cheating this year.

Briefing journalists in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Nyalonje disclosed that has hired Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officers to provide security in all examination storage facilities across the country.

She also stated that the ministry has increased the number of police officers who will man in all examinations facilities.

"All necessary measures are put in place and followed with keen interest to ensure that no one is able to cheat. Any attempt to cheat is an attempt to derail credibility of examinations," she said.

Nyalonje said the government will not sit back and watch anyone trying to tamper with election invigilation processes, adding that security of examinations is guaranteed this time.

However, the minister indicated that there has been a significant drop in number of candidates from the previous year.

She said, for example, that 281,329 pupils are sitting for PSLCE against 302, 985 of 2020 last year while 135,619 students are sitting for JCE which was stopped in 2016 and during the MSCE, 128,969 students will be writing against 154,147 of 2020 but up to now the reasons for the drop are not known and will have to be investigated accordingly.

On her part, Nampota said all preparations are almost done.

She said all preparations for the three remaining examinations are on track.

Nampota said while most of the processes have remained the same as in previous years, there are some changes that the candidates and general public should be aware of.

"All allowances for the invigilators and security officers have been sent to the districts through DEMs and Officers in charge," she said.

MANEB is set to start administering PSLCE from today till Friday 10 September 2021 while JC examinations starts from 28 September to 7 October 2021 and lastly MSCE examinations will start from 26 October to 18 November, 2021.