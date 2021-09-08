Uganda: Museveni Condemns Guinea Coup

President threatens to pull out of Somalia, blames Rwanda for their actions

Paris, France | THE INDEPENDENT | In an exclusive interview with France 24, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni condemned the coup d'état in Guinea, describing it as a "step backwards". He said the coup leaders should be sanctioned and "get out".

He said his country had agreed to temporarily resettle some 2000 Afghans on its soil at the behest of the US government, brushing aside concerns that they might be a security threat.

He said the US had erred in Afghanistan by fighting "other people's wars.

He warned that he might decide to pull out Ugandan troops from Somalia as the country is beset by infighting between its leaders, which he described as "political AIDS".

He claimed that the Jihadist group that took control of an oil-rich area in northern Mozambique a few months ago was tied the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan Islamist group operating in eastern DRC. He announced that he is ready to intervene militarily in that region against the ADF and is only waiting for the approval of DRC's president to go ahead.

He blamed Rwanda's president for shutting the border between both countries two years ago and denied claims by Paul Kagame that he was acting like the Master of the region.

He blasted criticism of international human rights groups like Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, accusing foreign powers of meddling in internal affairs.

He announced that a probe into the killings of over 50 protesters during the last presidential campaign back in November would be made public and promised that those responsible would be prosecuted. He denied having been scared by the prospect that his main challenger during the election Bobby Wine could win. He added that he was ready to dialogue with him.