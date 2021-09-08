Mozambique: Government Hails Maputo Trade Fair Outcome

Maputo — The Mozambican government has expressed its satisfaction at the performance of the exhibitors at the 56th edition of Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM), held under a hybrid model, part face-to-face and part virtual, due to the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The satisfaction was expressed by the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, Ludovina Bernardo, at the closing ceremony of the seven day event, held under the theme "Industrialisation, Innovation and Diversification of the National Economy".

"From a humble assessment, in spite of the constraints brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, we believe that FACIM has achieved the objectives of the hybrid model," she said, adding that the event is the right platform for the identification and dissemination of business opportunities, a space for interaction between exhibitors and buyers, and for the establishment of partnerships and synergies between domestic and foreign business people.

She stressed that, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, affecting the whole world, this year's edition of the trade fair has shown that the country is endowed with a great potential of natural resources.

Industry, she added, can boost the economy through processing and transformation of raw materials into finished goods, thus reducing imports and increasing exports to improve the trade balance, as well as creating jobs and generating income.

The 56th edition, which initially expected only 250 exhibitors, in fact reached 324 participants 309 of them Mozambican companies and institutions and 25 foreign. There were also 12 countries presenting exhibits, 10 of them face-to-face and the other two virtually.