Uganda: Makerere to Start Online Examinations Next Week

Makerere University students who did not complete their exams before President Museveni closed institutions of learning in June will resume their exams next week online.

Prior to closure of schools for the second time in June, only finalist and postgraduate students at the university had completed their end of semester exams.

A statement from the university Academic Registrar, Mr Alfred Masikye Namoah, says the University Senate and Council have approved the alternative modes of assessment for the completion of semester one exams.

Mr Masikye said the university has scheduled the exams to run from September 13 to 30 online since the government has not yet reopened schools for all learners.

"At the time President Museveni declared a lockdown effective June 18, students were doing examinations. Subsequently, several meetings were held as well as consultations with stakeholders to come up with alternatives," Mr Masikye said.

"First-year and continuing students who have a pending semester one examination are informed accordingly and should prepare to sit the examinations," he added.

According to Mr Masikye, colleges and schools have published detailed examination schedules and timetables

Alternative assessment modes

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, told Daily Monitor that Senate approved 14 alternative modes of assessment which must all be done online.

Some of them include group assignments, individual take home assignments, tests or questions with options, among others.

According to Prof Nawangwe, colleges and schools are free to choose any mode to assess their learners from the approved alternatives.

The university has, however, reminded students who have not completed payment of relevant fees to contact their respective college bursars to be guided on the new payment procedures.

According to the Makerere tuition policy, all students are supposed to have completed tuition fees before writing tests and examinations.