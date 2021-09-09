Nigeria: 100 Security Operatives Killed Enforcing Anti-Grazing Law - Ortom

8 September 2021
Leadership (Abuja)

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said 100 security operatives have lost their lives in the course of enforcing the state Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching Establishment Law of 2017.

Governor Ortom disclosed yesterday in Makurdi, the state capital, when he received the new commissioner of police, Mr Tunji Akingbola.

According to Channels TV news online, Ortom said the perceived failure of the federal government to come down hard on foreign herdsmen bearing weapons poses security threats to the men and officers of security forces and Nigerians in general.

He said, "Why do we need to allow herdsmen from all these countries to come and destroy our land? That is the point we are saying. They have given unnecessary stress and risks to our security agencies in Nigeria.

"I say more than 100 security men have been killed in the course of providing security for life and property in Benue State in the course of implementing this law," he said.

According to the governor, the affected victims included personnel of the army, police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

