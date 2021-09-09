Nigeria: Zamfara Telecoms Shutdown At Instance of Security Agencies - Govt

The federal government Wednesday disclosed that the recent shutdown of telecommunications activities in Zamfara State over activities of bandits was based on the request of the nation's security agencies.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, who made this clarification to newsmen at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, explained that the action did not originate from his ministry.

According to him, when the security agencies proposed it as an effective way to curtail the bandits, the federal government did not object to it.

Pantami also explained that government was willing to sacrifice economic gains in the telecoms sector for security benefits.

He appealed to Nigerians to show understanding to the measure and support the efforts of the security agencies.

Details later...