Nigeria: Keep Off During Buhari's Visit, Imo Warns IPOB

The Imo state government has warned members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stay off during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president is expected to commission some projects of Governor Hope Uzodinma on Thursday

IPOB is reported to have declared a sit-at-home order on Thursday, threatening that the president is not wanted in any part of South East.

But the Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, who spoke to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday, warned that no person should dare the resolve of the government to give the president a befitting reception.

He said, "I have not heard of any sit-at-home by any group. I think the one I heard is the one that said they want their leader released and will be protesting any day he appears in court."

"However, we are talking of a presidential visit. The president is visiting Imo and we will do everything thing to give a befitting reception. We have made every security arrangement in this regard and I assure you that Imo people are enthusiastic about the visit."

Emelumba described the president's visit as unique as this is the first time he's visiting the state officially.

The Commissioner said residents of the state are so enthusiastic to receive the president and to show their enthusiasm traders have decided to close all markets on Thursday.

He said that the president will be commissioning four projects among which is the Ihiagwa - Nekede Road, Balloon technology-driven underground tunnel with surface drainage at Chukwuma Nwoha road, Naze/ Nekede/Ihiagwa Road, the Egbeada By-Pass and the newly built ultra modern executive chambers.