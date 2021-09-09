Nigeria: Annie Idibia Threatens Hell As Tuface 'Sneaks to America'

8 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christine

The crisis rocking the family of Tuface Idibia has taken a new dimension as the music star has reportedly fled to America.

Annie Idibia, the musician's wife, revealed this in a leaked audio on Wednesday.

In the leaked voice note, released by an anonymous Instagram blogger, Annie was heard crying and threatening to create more problems.

She said, "I am going to scatter everything, nobody knows the wrath of an angry woman. I will ruin everything!! Hello Idibia Family, this is Annie. I was with my husband today, peaceful, nothing happened then my husband told me he has a shoot today, only for him to pack his things and his stup*d cousin, Frankie, helped him plan it.

"His family does not love me, they hate me, they've been giving me hell for 10 fuc**ing years.

"Today, my husband packed his things, he lied to me that he was going to shoot but my husband is on his way to America. It was planned by himself, Efe Omoregbe, and Frankie, all of this behind my back.

"I don't deserve this, I don't, I know this is not your business but I can't call any member of his family. I can't even call his manager, he will not even take my call because he thinks I'm the reason, he thinks I'm in his way, he thinks I'm his fucki*g way so he, Efe will never take my call.

"Innocent is on his way to America without telling me, without fuc**ing telling me, without telling me, he is going to see Pero in America and his other kids. Don't move this car, park this car!! I am going right now on Instagram live, I'm done, I am done!"

Annie had called out the singer over alleged infidelity.

She had claimed that he had be sneaking to meet Pero, his first baby mama.

Although Tuface and Annie's siblings have been involved in a row over the issue, the musician has maintained silence.

