Nigeria Rail Transport Generates N1.1 Billion in Three Months

The Nigerian Railway Corporation generated N1.08 billion revenue from passengers in the second quarter of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

The bureau disclosed this in its Rail Transportation Data Q2 2021.

According to the statistical office, the revenue generated from passengers in the second quarter of 2021 was put at N1,083,851,021 as against N892,467,526 in the first quarter of the year 2021.

It said revenue generated from goods and cargo in Q2 2021 was N71,555,762 as against N26,195,160 in Q1 2021.

Giving a breakdown of passenger traffic it said, the rail transportation data for Q2 2021 reflected that a total of 565,385 passengers travelled via the rail system in Q2 2021 as against 108,238 passengers recorded in Q2 2020 and 424,460 in Q1 2021.

It said that this represented +422.35 per cent growth year on year and +33.20 per cent quarter on quarter respectively.

The report said, data is provided by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) and verified and validated by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).