Morocco: US Embassy Congratulates Morocco On Successful Holding of Elections

Rabat — The U.S. embassy in Rabat congratulated, on Wednesday, Morocco on the successful holding of September 8 elections.

"The United States Embassy congratulates the Kingdom of Morocco on successfully holding general elections today," said the embassy on its Twitter account.

"Our shared commitment to democratic processes strengthens our 200-year partnership," the US embassy added.

According to the Moroccan ministry of the Interior, these elections were held under normal conditions and in compliance with health measures.

The voter turnout has reached 50.18%, according to the same source.