Morocco: September 8 Elections - Voter Turnout Reaches 50.18 Percent (Interior)

8 September 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The voter turnout at the September 8 elections has reached 50.18% at the end of the voting process (7 p.m), the Ministry of the Interior has announced.

In accordance with the legal requirements that determine the closing hour of the polling stations, the voting process of the election of members of the House of Representatives, of the communal councils, districts councils and regional councils at the national level ended at 7 p.m, the ministry added.

With regard to the conduct of the voting process, and with the exception of some very isolated cases, which concerned a limited number of polling stations, the voting process took place in general under normal conditions at the level of all regions of the Kingdom, it added.

According to information provided by the various prefectures, provinces and communes, the voter turnout has reached 50.18% at the national level.

The turnout in the southern regions of the Kingdom was high as it reached 58.30% in the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, 63.76% in the Guelmim-Oued Noun region and 66.94% in the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region, the source pointed out.

