Morocco: Legislative Elections - RNI Leads Ahead of PAM and Istiqlal Party (Provisional Results)

Rabat — The National Rally of Independents (RNI) came first in the legislative elections held Wednesday with 97 seats after counting 96% of votes, the minister of the Interior, Abdelouafi Laftit, announced on Wednesday night.

The Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) ranked second with 82 seats, while the Istiqlal Party won 78 seats, Laftit said at a press conference, adding that the Socialist Union of Popular Forces obtained 35 seats, while the Popular Movement won 26 seats.

The Party of Progress and Socialism won 20 seats, while the Constitutional Union obtained 18 seats, Laftit said, adding that the Justice and Development Party won 12 seats, and the rest of the other parties obtained 12 seats.

The voter turnout in the parliamentary elections has reached 50.35%, the minister pointed out.