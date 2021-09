The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the last gubernatorial election in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has returned to the state and declared his interest to contest for its governorship again.

Adeleke left Nigeria shortly after the last election to pursue higher educational qualification in the United States.

During a welcome back rally at the party secretariat in Osogbo to receive him, Adeleke expressed gratitude to PDP members and his supporters for their loyalty.