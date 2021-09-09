Nigeria: Plateau Crisis - APC Bigwigs Demand Apology From Assembly Speaker Over 'Divisive' Activities

Bigwigs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State have given the House of Assembly Speaker, Ayuba Abok, a one-week ultimatum to tender a public apology to the people of the state as well as the government over what they termed divisive activities and unhelpful utterances in the wake of the recent crises that rocked parts of the state.

The chieftains said failure to apologise within the stipulated time, they would take stern action against him and other party members politicizing the crisis.

In an interview aired by Channels Television, the speaker had called upon Governor Simon Lalong to treat all victims of attacks the same by paying a visit to everyone affected by the crisis, without leaving any community out.

Abok had also said the Plateau State Peace Building Agency (PPBA), established by Lalong is not performing as it should.

Prior to the interview, the state House of Assembly had given Governor Lalong two weeks to take action on the resolutions the House forwarded to him on security matters and how to restore peace.

Speaking on behalf of the APC chieftains, Alhaji Saleh Zazzaga, said the interview granted by the speaker on national television about the crisis and putting the government in a bad light was uncalled for.

He added that another recent activity of the house in response to the situation was not in the interest of the people, but as it was capable of causing more division among the people.