Nigeria: We Are Working On Local 'Super Cows,' Govt Agency Says

9 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Prof. Nash Oyekanmi, Director, Genomics and Bioinformatics Department, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), has tasked researchers on the need for genetics improvement of local cattle for increase output.

Oyekanmi gave the charge at a two-day Strategic Interest Research Group Meeting on Livestock Genetic Improvement (SIRGM - III) in Ibadan, Oyo State.

He said the conference, which was third of its kind, brought together both local and global partners to work around the Dairy Development Centre approved by the Federal Government in Iwo Town, Osun State.

Oyekanmi said that NABDA, in collaboration with the researchers, would focus on and follow up the Iwo Dairy Centre project to the end.

He said: "This is to ensure that, at least in the next four or five years, Nigerian will have new products (dairy) that we can export.

"Also, we will be able to produce for local consumption, thereby reducing import, and at the same time expand employment opportunities in the dairy sector."

The director said that the dairy centre project would coordinate the development of the Nigerian local 'super cows'.

He hinted that genes of some indigenous cows - such as Muturu, that was resistance to some chronic diseases, would be move into bigger cows.

Oyekanmi enjoined the researchers to make contributions that would have positive impact on the project at hand.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X