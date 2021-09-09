South Africa: Khayelitsha Man Overcomes Adversity to Notch Up a First At Paddling World Championships

Sinda Thakathani from Khayelitsha will be the first black person to represent South Africa at the Stand Up Paddling World Championships.

Ten years ago, a 15-year-old black boy from Khayelitsha stood at the shores of Monwabisi beach, reluctant to learn how to surf.

Now 25, Sinda Thakathani will take to the water in Hungary at the International Canoe Federation Stand Up Paddling World Championships.

The competition starts on 9 September and ends on 12 September.

"To be quite honest, if it wasn't for my friends pressuring me to stay, I would've left and never bothered to learn. I was terrified of the ocean and you know in the townships, we always think, 'What if there's a shark in there?'" said Thakathani.

Waves For Change, which introduces surf therapy to underprivileged children, had come to Khayelitsha to speak to school kids about turning away from violence and drugs, and surfing instead.

Sinda does most of his training in the sea as it requires more balance and increases his fitness by having to paddle through waves -Pic Brenton Geach

At the time, like his peers, Thakathani was often "hanging around at the corner" and fighting, "because there was nothing else to do"....