South Africa: Khayelitsha Man Overcomes Adversity to Notch Up a First At Paddling World Championships

9 September 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Karabo Mafolo

Sinda Thakathani from Khayelitsha will be the first black person to represent South Africa at the Stand Up Paddling World Championships.

Ten years ago, a 15-year-old black boy from Khayelitsha stood at the shores of Monwabisi beach, reluctant to learn how to surf.

Now 25, Sinda Thakathani will take to the water in Hungary at the International Canoe Federation Stand Up Paddling World Championships.

The competition starts on 9 September and ends on 12 September.

"To be quite honest, if it wasn't for my friends pressuring me to stay, I would've left and never bothered to learn. I was terrified of the ocean and you know in the townships, we always think, 'What if there's a shark in there?'" said Thakathani.

Waves For Change, which introduces surf therapy to underprivileged children, had come to Khayelitsha to speak to school kids about turning away from violence and drugs, and surfing instead.

Sinda does most of his training in the sea as it requires more balance and increases his fitness by having to paddle through waves -Pic Brenton Geach

At the time, like his peers, Thakathani was often "hanging around at the corner" and fighting, "because there was nothing else to do"....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X