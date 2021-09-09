Rwanda/Somalia: CAF Champs League - APR FC Name Squad for Mogadishu City Club Tie

APR FC have named a 27-man team that will take on Mogadishu City Club in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round against.

The first qualifying CAF Champions League round will be played on Sunday, September, 12.

The army side are Rwanda's representative in the CAF Champions League and depart on Thursday morning for Djibouti via Addis Ababa, where they will play their first CAF Champions League match.

The winner of the two-legged contest will then progress to the first round of the coveted tournament.

APR have also upped their preparations as they seek to better last season's performance where they were knocked out in the preliminary stage by Gor Mahia.

The 2020/21 league champions will be without striker Lague Byiringiro, who got injured during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Kenya on Sunday.

Players

Hertier Ahishakiye, J. Pierre Ishimwe, Armel Kenesi, Alexendre Mutabaruka, Ombolenga Fitina Claude Niyomugabo, Dieudonne Ndayishimiye, Gylain Ngabonziza, Aime Placide Rwabuhihi, Aimable Nsabimana, Hassan Karera, Prince Buregeya, Bonheur Mugisha, Ilshade Parfait Nsengiyumva, Bosco Ruboneka, Djabel Manishimwe, Keddy Nsanzimfura, Annicet Ishimwe, Blaise Itangishaka, Djuma Nizeyimana, Gilbert Mugisha, Allain Kwitonda, Jacques Tuyisenge, Yves Mugunga, Innocent Nshuti, Bizimana Yannick and Yunusu Nshimiyimana.