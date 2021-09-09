Liberia: Promise Kept

... as president Weah dedicates 14 military hospital

President George Weah has kept his promise made to construct a Military Hospital in Liberia.

He officially dedicated the 150-bed room hospital on September 1,2021 and said it is now ready to be used by the Military and other citizens of the country.

Speaking at the official dedicatory ceremony in Margibi County, President Weah said when he made the pronouncement to have the hospital constructed, many who listened, thought that it was just a dream, or an illusion or just mere words being spoken by him.

" There were many skeptics, and many critics," President Weah said.

He added, "But those who thought that way did not know that I am not a man of words, but a man of action."

The Liberian leader said people completely under-estimated his determination, and the strength of his resolve, especially, when he was faced with a challenge that seems to be against all odds.

" I talk, and I do. Talk, and do, "President Weah said.

Additionally, President Weah said his vision is to develop Liberia to the maximum extent possible during the time space given him to serve Liberia and his mission is to complete every project that he has embarked on.

Speaking of those projects he plans to complete, the Military Hospital is one of them. That construction, he said is proud and happy to see that his dream has been realized, and in record time.

"One of my other signature projects is the development of Bali Island."

Weah indicated that there are many who doubt their ability to bring the Bali Island project to fruition.

"But these skeptics do not discourage nor distract me from my mission," he said.

Quoting Og Mandino, President Weah said, "failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough."

He said," God being my helper, Bali Island will be another success story, and the naysayers will once again be surprised."

