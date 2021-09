Tunis/Tunisia — COVID-19 claimed the life of one more patient in the Kef governorate in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 648 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

76 more infections were also reported from 192 tests, bringing the caseload to 18,900, including 18275, says the local health directorate.

51 COVID patients are currently hospitalised, 12 of whom in IC.