Tunisia: Foreign Exchange Assets Still Down - BCT

8 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Net foreign exchange assets were still down on September 7, at 20.1 billion dinars (126 days of imports) against 21.2 billion dinars (141 days of imports) in September 2020, according to data released by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

This is recorded despite a substantial increase in labour income and tourism revenues during the first 8 months of this year.

Actually, the BCT's recent monetary and financial indicators show a 37.5% rise in cumulative labour income from 3.8 billion dinars at the end of August 2020 to 5.3 billion dinars in August 2021.

Tourism revenues were up 5% during the first eight months of 2021, to 1.6 billion dinars.

The accumulated external debt services increased by 22.3% to 7.8 billion dinars.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X