Tunisia: Foreign Exchange Assets Still Down - BCT

Tunis/Tunisia — Net foreign exchange assets were still down on September 7, at 20.1 billion dinars (126 days of imports) against 21.2 billion dinars (141 days of imports) in September 2020, according to data released by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

This is recorded despite a substantial increase in labour income and tourism revenues during the first 8 months of this year.

Actually, the BCT's recent monetary and financial indicators show a 37.5% rise in cumulative labour income from 3.8 billion dinars at the end of August 2020 to 5.3 billion dinars in August 2021.

Tourism revenues were up 5% during the first eight months of 2021, to 1.6 billion dinars.

The accumulated external debt services increased by 22.3% to 7.8 billion dinars.