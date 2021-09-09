Tunisia: Women in Fintech Mena Region Programme Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — Betacube, a Tech Venture builder that invests, builds, and grows B2B-based startups in Fintech and Mobility solutions, launched its pre-incubation programme for women entrepreneurs in the MENA region, including Tunisia, (Women in Fintech) with a project idea in using technology to improve banking services.

According to a press release issued by Betacube, this pre-incubation programme offers these women an opportunity to scale up their business ideas.

As such, at the end of the 8 weeks, the beneficiaries will have already started development and advanced on the prototype.

Indeed, through Women in Fintech, beneficiaries will gain the knowledge and support to take their project ideas to the prototype level.

They will also benefit from exceptional mentoring by Finastra experts.

Besides, they will gain visibility and become part of a network of a large community of like-minded entrepreneurs and experts.

To be eligible for this programme, candidates must be based in the MENA region, be fluent in English, be a founder or co-founder of a feasible and scalable fintech project, and be able to dedicate up to 10 hours per week to the programme.

Applicants are invited to complete the application form available at this link: https://betacube.typeform.com/to/HSJXTcj6, by 14 September 2021.