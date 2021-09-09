Tunisia: MP Foued Thameur Resigns From Qalb Tounes Party

Tunis/Tunisia — MP Foued Thameur announced on Wednesday his resignation from Qalb Tounes party over an "explicit call from head of the party's bloc Oussama Khlifi for foreign intervention in the country's internal affairs in his remarks at the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP), held September 7-8 in Vienna.

"Foreign intervention in internal affairs is a red line not to be crossed," he stated to TAP.

The lack of a will to review the party's orientations or to change its leaders has led many of its members to resign or suspend their membership, he specified.

Speaking at the 5WCSP Khelifi called for the formation of a parliamentary delegation to visit Tunisia and check on the situation of the House of People's Representatives (ARP) and the MPs and take a stand in support of democracy.

HPR Speaker Rached Ghannouchi affirmed in a statement that he had received an invitation from the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to partake in the 5WCSP and deliver a speech.

Ghannouchi specified that he had entrusted MPs Fathi Ayadi (Ennahdha) and Oussema Khelifi (Qalb Tounes) with representing him in this event, given the exceptional conditions the country is living through.

Thameur's resignation follows those of Qalb Tounes spokesperson Sadok Jebnoun and MPs Chiraz Chebbi and Jaouhar Mghirbi.