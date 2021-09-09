Tunisia: Situation in Tunisia Does Not Represent Obstacle to Cooperation Programmes - Nemssia

Tunis/Tunisia — "The exceptional and temporary situation that Tunisia is going through does not represent an obstacle to the implementation of cooperation programmes, since all the structures and administrations of the state continue to work with the same performance and pace," said Head of management of the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Investment Support, Sihem Boughdiri Nemssia.

Nemssia stressed, during his meeting Wednesday with Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Tunisia, Marcus Cornaro, the progress of the development of the supplementary budget law and the budget law for the year 2022.

At this meeting devoted to reviewing the progress of financial and technical cooperation for the current year and work programmes for the coming year, she commended the continued support of the EU to Tunisia in its development process and implementation of reform programmes.

Nemssia reiterated Tunisia's commitment to the implementation of reforms necessary to strengthen the competitiveness of the national economy and development and achieve social progress, stressing the importance of the support of partners, whether bilateral or multilateral.

In turn, Cornaro stressed the commitment of the EU to continue the support of Tunisia, especially in these exceptional circumstances, whether at the level of support for sectoral programmes or within the framework of budget support, in addition to the support of international institutions.

The two sides agreed, according to the same source, to continue technical meetings and coordination between experts from both sides to advance cooperation programmes.