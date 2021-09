Tunis/Tunisia — Gabés logged 3 more coronavirus-related deaths and 159 more infections out of 510 tests.

The death toll rose to 629, while the caseload climbed to 21, 568, Coordinator of the vigilance unit Houcine Jabrane told TAP. Recovery numbers stand so far at

20,678.

There are currently 887 active carriers in the region, he added, with an incidence of 221 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.