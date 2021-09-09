Tunisia: UGTT Supports Reform Process but Needs to Know Where Country Is Heading - Tabboubi

Tunis/Tunisia — The UGTT supports the reform process, Secretary-General of the labour union Nourredine Tabboubi said Wednesday. Yet, there is need to know where the country is heading.

Every official in the country is required to unveil his action plan as part of transparency and outline a vision that builds the rule of law to uphold justice and public liberties, Tabboubi further said.

"The Tunisian people can trust those in charge and give them the necessary time but is able to make the difference between truths and allegations," he added.