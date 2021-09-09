Nigeria: MTN Secures Fresh 10 Years Operation Licenses

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, has renewed MTN Nigeria's Unified Access Service, UAS, licence and spectrum licence for wireless local loop in the 900 MHz and 1800 MHz band.

According to a statement by MTN, the renewal is subject to licensing conditions, including additional amounts, under discussion.

With this development, the earlier licences obtained by MTN, which expired on August 31, have now been renewed for another ten years, effective September 1.

The company said the commission also acknowledged receiving N71.6-billion for the spectrum licence and N374.6-million for the UAS licence in settlement of their invoices for the ten-year period until August 31, 2031.

Speaking on the development, MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola said: "Renewing our licences for another ten years is very important to our business and enables us to continue to provide services to ensure the benefits of a modern connected life for our people."

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC had on Saturday, September 4, 2021, said renewal of mobile licence for the South African mobile giant, MTN, will wait until the application by the company, which was undergoing required regulatory processes at the time, was approved.

The commission stated this while reacting to a statement to an online platforms which claimed the government had renewed MTN Nigeria licence amid 20 years of GSM service.

The statement read: "MTN Nigeria, the nation's largest mobile network operator, MNO, has secured regulatory approval of the renewal of its operating licence for another 10 years with effect from September 1, 2021."