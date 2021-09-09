Algeria, Mauritania Reaffirm Determination to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

Nouakchott — Algeria and Mauritania have affirmed their determination to continue efforts to strengthen and promote bilateral cooperation in order to meet the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples.

This statement was made during an meeting granted in Nouakchott, by Mauritanian Prime Minister, Mohamed Ould Bilal to Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, who is on a working visit to Mauritania in his capacity as Special Envoy of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.

On this occasion, the Mauritanian Prime Minister welcomed the exceptional level of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

In this context, the two parties highlighted the importance of holding the Grand Joint Committee as soon as possible, as well the as the strengthening of bilateral cooperation mechanisms to ensure efficient exploitation of opportunities provided to both countries especially in the areas of training, agriculture, health and education.

For his part, Lamamra further held a working session with his Mauritanian counterpart, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed during which the two officials discussed a series of issues relating to bilateral relations as well as the developments recorded at regional and international levels.

Furthermore, the two ministers welcomed the exceptional level of bilateral cooperation in several areas, praising the significant development between the two countries in terms of trade, despite Coronavirus pandemic.

The heads of diplomacy agreed to give a new impetus to the mechanisms of joint action and to strengthen their role in implementing the wise orientations given by the two countries' presidents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance Mauritania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

At the regional and international levels, the two ministers discussed the latest developments in the Maghreb regions and in the Arab world, reaffirming their determination to continue coordination and consultation in anticipation of the upcoming events at the African Union (AU) and the Arab League.

They also discussed the challenges posed by the situation in the Sahel-Saharan region, due to the resurgence of terrorist acts, in addition to ways to address them through the reactivation of frameworks and mechanisms created for this purpose, under the auspices of the AU.

At the end of his visit,Lamamra visited the headquarters of the Mauritanian Diplomatic Academy, where he discussed with his Mauritanian counterpart, ways to developing partnership and exchange of experiences between this academy, newly created, and the Institute of Diplomacy and International Relations (IDRI), in areas related to the training of executives.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community abroad, Ramtane Lamamra had begun Tuesday, in his capacity as special envoy of President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, a two-day visit to the Mauritanian capital Nouakchott.