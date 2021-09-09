Gambia: GFA Faults NPP-APRC Coalition

8 September 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The final report of the TRRC is not even submitted and what has President Barrow done, formed a coalition with the people who committed these heinous crimes against The Gambia and her people.

An important instrument in the healing and reconciliation process in the post Jammeh dictatorship is the TRRC and the APRC has expressed its total rejection of this process on every possible opportunity. How can President Barrow reconcile this position with the principles professed as the basis of setting up the TRRC in the first place? What explanation can this Government offer to the victims and their relatives for the atrocities committed against them and their loved ones? This country is yearning for truth and reconciliation and forming alliances with political forces that have made no secret of their aim to subvert this reconciliation process and deepen the chaos and hardship the country is going through will be a great disservice to the Gambian people who have waited so patiently to see justice and development."

