Gambia: NPP Describes MOU Trending in Social Media As Fake Document

The National People Party led by President Adama Barrow, says it wishes to inform the public, the Diplomatic and Consular Corps, that a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) trending in Social Media and purported to be signed by the recently formed NPP/APRC Alliance, does not in anyway, shape or form represent either in part or whole, any agreement between the NPP and the APRC.

The President's party said the purported MOU in circulation, is a manufactured, malicious piece of junk calculated by detractors to undermine the NPP/APRC Alliance and potentially, to create confusion and suspicion in the minds of Gambians.

It said: "The Secretary General and Party Leader of our great party (NPP), His Excellency President Adama Barrow, and the National Chairman and Party Leader of the APRC, Hon Fabakary Tombong Jatta, have recognized the growing necessity of working together in the best interest of national security, reconciliation, unity and peace for the common good of our diverse people. It is imperative that in a politically polarized country, good citizens and visionary leaders come together to build a Gambia where all citizens work in unison and harmony."

It added: "On this basis, the NPP/APRC Alliance is premised on a strategic National Security interest and reconciliation as opposed to the lies trending in Social Media."

According to the ruling party, it is worth noting that the alliance is between two legally registered political parties and not individuals."

It went on to say: "At best, the purported unsigned MOU is a sham, lackluster effort of political opponents who themselves, wanted and employed all tactics and engagements for the APRC to back them in the December 4th Presidential Election without success. Doubtlessly, they would have visited the International Space Station to celebrate and hail their alliance with APRC and would have described it as best fitted for the country's healing process and prosperity."