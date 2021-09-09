Gambia: President Barrow Apologize for Shouting At Chairman Danjo

President Adama Barrow has apologized for shouting at the chairman of Basse Area Council.

President Barrow made this apology on Saturday, 4th September 2021, at the end of a conducted tour of the newly constructed market in Basse.

"I lost my temper which was unfortunate and it should not have happened, but I am a human being. I apologize for any inconvenience. I did not mean it," Barrow said.

President Barrow on Saturday 4th September 2021, upon his arrival at the Basse Market, shouted at the chairman of Basse area council, Foday Danjo. Our reporter, who was present at the scene, was unable to hear what the president said. But the United Democratic Party regional committee in Basse, later condemned the action of the President.

However, President Barrow later apologized to everyone who in one way or the other was affected by his action, saying he was upset about what happened (not explained).

Barrow said they were 'challenged and reduced to nothing' which cannot be accepted because they fought hard to get to this level. He said he knew that the council was going to manage the market when the work was fully completed and handed over to them. But he said before the handing over, they are supposed to discuss with the council to come to an understanding to ensure the market is properly managed because its construction is funded by taxpayers' money.

According to President Barrow, a lot of taxpayers' money was spent on the construction of the market.

"We have to make sure that taxpayers' interest is protected, we are not fighting with anybody, but we need to respect one another. Once again, I am apologizing for any inconvenience... .. I think these institutions are together despite our differences, but we can work together and develop this country," he said.