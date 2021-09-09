Gambia: President Barrow Apologize for Shouting At Chairman Danjo

8 September 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Lamin Fatty

President Adama Barrow has apologized for shouting at the chairman of Basse Area Council.

President Barrow made this apology on Saturday, 4th September 2021, at the end of a conducted tour of the newly constructed market in Basse.

"I lost my temper which was unfortunate and it should not have happened, but I am a human being. I apologize for any inconvenience. I did not mean it," Barrow said.

President Barrow on Saturday 4th September 2021, upon his arrival at the Basse Market, shouted at the chairman of Basse area council, Foday Danjo. Our reporter, who was present at the scene, was unable to hear what the president said. But the United Democratic Party regional committee in Basse, later condemned the action of the President.

However, President Barrow later apologized to everyone who in one way or the other was affected by his action, saying he was upset about what happened (not explained).

Barrow said they were 'challenged and reduced to nothing' which cannot be accepted because they fought hard to get to this level. He said he knew that the council was going to manage the market when the work was fully completed and handed over to them. But he said before the handing over, they are supposed to discuss with the council to come to an understanding to ensure the market is properly managed because its construction is funded by taxpayers' money.

According to President Barrow, a lot of taxpayers' money was spent on the construction of the market.

"We have to make sure that taxpayers' interest is protected, we are not fighting with anybody, but we need to respect one another. Once again, I am apologizing for any inconvenience... .. I think these institutions are together despite our differences, but we can work together and develop this country," he said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X