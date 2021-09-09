Namibia: Olympic Stars Invade Zurich

THE prodigious Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi are among a host of Tokyo Olympic standout names competing at the two-day Wanda Diamond League final, which started yesterday at Zürich, Switzerland.

The finals started with plenty of action on the 560-metres temporary track and arena that hosted the men's and women's 5 000m finals, long jump and shot put competitions, plus the women's high jump contest, with an expected crowd of around 2 500 in attendance.

However, today's grand finale is where most of the attention will be, especially for those of Namibian persuasion.

The Namibian speedsters, both 18 years old, face stiff opposition in Jamaica's Shericka Jackson and world champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain and consistent Ivorian Marie-Josée Ta Lou, who placed fourth in the 200 Olympic final.

Mboma was second and Masilingi sixth at Tokyo.

Of the two tremendous teens, Mboma arguably stands a greater chance of bagging the eye-watering US$30 000 (about N$447 600) winner's purse and a wildcard entry to next year's World Athletics Championships at Eugene in Oregon, United States.

Mboma and Masilingi line up in front of an estimated raucous 20 000-strong crowd expected to be the backdrop of the traditional Weltklasse meeting at the Letzigrund Stadium.

The spotlight is firmly on Mboma, who has thrust herself in the mix for 200m honours after beating Jackson, Asher Smith and American Sha'carri Richardson on her Diamond League debut at Brussels last week.

She clocked a blistering 21,84 seconds, ahead of Jackson, who ran 21,95, and Asher-Smith, whose season has been undermined by a hamstring injury, and who recorded a season's best of 22,04.

Since setting a world under-20 400m record of 48,54 seconds in June, the gifted Mboma has lost just once. That was when she finished second to Jamaica's Olympic double-double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at Tokyo in a world u20 record of 21,81.

She has since won the world u20 title and led Namibia to 4x100m relay silver at the same competition in Nairobi last month.

World-record chasing Thompsos-Herah will focus on the 100 only at Zürich, leaving Mboma the strong favourite.

The Olympic champion timed the second fastest 100m ever run in Eugene last month, her time of 10,54 seconds is just five-hundredths short of the record set by American Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

* Masilingi was a late withdrawal due to flu.