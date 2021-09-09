Cameroon: Humanitarian Aid - Red Cross Helps Mayo Sava Communities

Through assistance from the Japanese government, the lives of vulnerable people and IDPs have been improved.

4,807 families in the Mayo Sava Division in the Far-North Region have seen their living conditions improved thanks to humanitarian services carried within the community by the government of Japan, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the French Red Cross (FRC) and the Cameroon Red Cross (CRC). Thanks to financial assistance from the government of Japan worth 827,263 US dollars (FCFA 446,760,102), Cameroon Red Cross and its partners have been able to improve health and hygiene conditions of the vulnerable populations (Internally Displaced Persons) and those in the Kourgui and Mémé communities, in the Mayo Sava Division of the Far North Region. During a press briefing on September 6, 2021, the National President of Cameroon the Red Cross, Cécile Akame Mfoumou and partners presented the achievements of the project which took place from March to September 2021.

The Coordinator of the Project at the Cameroon Red Cross, Sylvie Nnomo said over 10 projects were carried out on the field to improve the health, nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) situations of the population. Within its health and nutrition activities, the Mémé integrated health centre received two motorcycles and donations of furniture and equipment for the implementation of advanced strategies in vaccination, screening and the fight against Covid-19. Some 4186 parents were trained on how to detect malnutrition cases themselves as early as possible. Furthermore, some 42 community health promoters were trained on infant and young child feeding (IYCF) and key family practices (KFP). These community health promoters have been encouraging families on good breastfeeding practices, complementary feeding and good hygiene practices. 75 women were trained by the CRC and the FRC on the prevention of malnutrition, infant and young child feeding, KFP, cooking demonstration and sensitisation techniques. Within it WASH activities FRC and CRC carried out sensitisation campaigns on hygiene and Covid-19, constructed 100 emergency latrines and rehabilitated 20, distributed 30 garbage bins and 100 hand-washing devices, constructed one borehole, rehabilitated four as well as the training of the population on how to treat water.

Despite the difficulties encountered, the representative of the Japanese Ambassador to Cameroon, Tatsuki Sakai as well as other partners felt encouraged with the achievements so far and hope to do more in the future.