Cameroon: South West - UPC Talks Peace in Buea

The gathering also looked at possibilities where the party could conquer lost territories.

Party officials of the Union of the Peoples of Cameroon (UPC) have discussed ways in which the party can contribute to the peace building process in the North West and South West Regions of the country. The get-together was chaired by Hon. Bapooh Lipot, Senior Official of the party. Hon. Bapooh Lipot reiterated to his party comrades that the founding fathers of UPC fought for the independence and unity of Cameroon. That those alive have an assignment to protect the unity of the country. "Peace is something non-negotiable. We can only remain peaceful when we accept dialogue and abandon war. We invite our comrades to be peace makers. We equally urged them to invite our brothers and sisters to end the crisis we have in the North West and South West Regions. What we need in Cameroon now is the development of our nation," he told the press. He further saluted his party comrades in the South West Region for weathering the political storm to keep the party flag afloat in spite of the crisis which has affected economic activities in the region. This was Saturday September 4, 2021 in Buea as South West militants of UPC brainstormed on the party life. They looked at difficulties confronting the party and how to surmount them. They equally strategised on how to conquer lost party territories in the South West controlled by the opposition. The issue of party cards and uniforms lacking were presented to hierarchy of the party. Hon. Bapooh Lipot pledged FCFA 500,000 for the party to be paid in October. Oum Amos, former mayor of Ngogmapoubi in Nyong et Kelle Division of the Centre Region, pledged 100 party T-shirts.

Senator Leke Philip, who doubles as UPC South West President, said UPC has in its mission the spirit to cultivate peace and dialogue in order to solve the crisis disturbing the North West and South West Regions. That they will work to instill peace in order to acquire development. They intend to do this by building a spirit of dialogue during UPC meetings and militants will take the olive branches to their various communities. Working in synergy with other political parties and Cameroonians of goodwill to achieve this was also discussed. He insisted that Cameroon can only be developed when peace is planted in the country.