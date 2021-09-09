Namibia: Rectal 'Medicine' Kills Church Members

9 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

POLICE officers in the Kavango West region have arrested an assistant pastor (36) after he allegedly gave four congregants a 'medicine' laced with methylated spirits, salt and vinegar.

This he administered rectally through a pipe.

Three of the four congregants died yesterday, while the fourth was in a serious condition yesterday evening. The victims were allegedly charged N$4 600 in total for their 'treament'.

A senior pastor from the Victory Church at Mutengo village, Engelbrecht Hamutenya, under whose instruction the assistant pastor allegedly administered the 'medicine', is on the run.

The four visited the church at Mutengo village in the Kavango West region on Monday because they were sick.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed that the mixture administered contained white vinegar, methylated spirits and salt.

The victims are from the Kasivi village in the Kapako constituency.

"After they took the medicine they went to rest in their tents and later started to have diarrhoea. One of them started screaming from the pain caused by the medicine they took," Shikwambi says.

Later that evening, it was reported that three church members died in their tents, while one has been hospitalised at the Nankundu State Hospital.

He is in a critical condition, Shikwambi says.

The deceased have been identified as Ndumba Ntamba (37), Ndumba Nangombe (45), and Simbaranda Kapango (21).

Shikwambi confirmed the senior pastor is still at large.

She urges members of the public to seek professional medical assistance if they feel unwell.

"Life is precious and cannot be gambled with."

Shikwambi says anyone with information on the whereabouts of the pastor should contact deputy commissioner Abner Agas on 081 124 2649.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X