Namibia: Rectal 'Medicine' Kills Church Members

POLICE officers in the Kavango West region have arrested an assistant pastor (36) after he allegedly gave four congregants a 'medicine' laced with methylated spirits, salt and vinegar.

This he administered rectally through a pipe.

Three of the four congregants died yesterday, while the fourth was in a serious condition yesterday evening. The victims were allegedly charged N$4 600 in total for their 'treament'.

A senior pastor from the Victory Church at Mutengo village, Engelbrecht Hamutenya, under whose instruction the assistant pastor allegedly administered the 'medicine', is on the run.

The four visited the church at Mutengo village in the Kavango West region on Monday because they were sick.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi confirmed that the mixture administered contained white vinegar, methylated spirits and salt.

The victims are from the Kasivi village in the Kapako constituency.

"After they took the medicine they went to rest in their tents and later started to have diarrhoea. One of them started screaming from the pain caused by the medicine they took," Shikwambi says.

Later that evening, it was reported that three church members died in their tents, while one has been hospitalised at the Nankundu State Hospital.

He is in a critical condition, Shikwambi says.

The deceased have been identified as Ndumba Ntamba (37), Ndumba Nangombe (45), and Simbaranda Kapango (21).

Shikwambi confirmed the senior pastor is still at large.

She urges members of the public to seek professional medical assistance if they feel unwell.

"Life is precious and cannot be gambled with."

Shikwambi says anyone with information on the whereabouts of the pastor should contact deputy commissioner Abner Agas on 081 124 2649.