Nigeria: 2023 - It's Our Turn, It's Our Time to Produce President - North Central Group

Lokoja — The North Central Coalition for Leadership (NCCL) has insisted that the zone must produce the president of the country in the next general election.

Director General of the group, Mr. Charles Oluwatoyin who spoke on Thursday hinged their agitation on fair play and equity in the polity of the country.

"As the discuss of 2023 gets heated up and the narrative of who should carry on the baton from current President Muhammadu Buhari has taken over the media space and outside the media arena, with several deliberation of which region the cap fits and which does not, we the NCCL; a Pro North Central Presidency advocacy group have come once again to bear our mind and state clearly our stand

"In the history of our nation, there has never being such a time when as a people of the most marginalized region of the country, that our voices should be united and NCCL being the voice amongst many others that represents the expression of majority of people who are concerned about the progress of the region, we state clearly that it is our turn and time to lead our nation

"As a Nation we have been largely divided along ethnic and regional sentiments which in fact forms the bedrock upon which our suspicion against each other; a state of ideology which has bedeviled our progress and advancement as a nation, we must never continue to toe this part and deliver same retarded legacy to the generation that is coming behind. Nigeria belong to all of us and largely the Middle belt as the name implies holds the entire entity together and we are here to play that role from the front.

Tracing leadership through the Nation's history, the First Republic (1963 - 1966) produced President Nnamdi Azikweme and Prime Minister - Abubakar Tafawa Balewa (SouthEast/NorthEast); The Second Republic (1979 - 1983 produced President Shehu Shagari and Vice President Alex Ekwueme (NorthWest/SouthEast); the Abortive Third Republic was won by M.K.O Abiola and Babagana Kingibe (SouthWest/NorthEast)

"After several military regimes, the Fourth Republic was finally ushered in in May 1999 and then the South West has produced Olusegun Obasanjo who served for two tenures of 8 years. The South South has produced Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who spent 6 years in power.

"The Northwest however has produced 3 presidents and a total of 11years so far. Alhaji Shehu Shagari spent 4 years, The late Umar Musa YarAdua 2 years and President Mohammadu Buhari, who is into his second tenure. While other regions have also produced Vice Presidents; from NorthEast Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (8 years), Arc Namadi Sambo (NorthWest, 6 years), Prof. Yomi Osinbajo (SouthWest, 5 years so far), Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (SouthSouth, 2years). What is the offense of the North central region.

"The question that has bothered us as a region is whether we do not possess the needed qualification to lead the country considering our investment and perseverance with the other region. Despite being greatly marginalized, we have kept our cool and have continued to hold true to the idea of a one indivisible entity.

"When will equity, fairness and Justice speak for our region? We can't wait further, 2023 is our best time and we must put our all to actualize this lofty dream

"Let me clearly state here that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria never allotted the seat of the President of the Nation to any particular region hence any qualified citizen has clearly by the provision of this binding document contest for this highly esteemed position.

"We totally reject the continued relegation of our best heads across party lines to the role of party chairmanship as it has being over the decade. The position of the Chairman of any party is truly desirable but after many years of organizing party affairs, we realized that we deserved better and that better is the presidency.

"We say No! to political marginalisation which has brought nothing but backwardness and stagnation. We say No! to being viewed as the region unworthy of the presidential seat. We say No!

"While we again make a passionate and timely appeal on leaders from the region across party lines to form united front that would become a formidable force that cannot be neglected.

"As a group we want to urge the leaders of the region to unite their strength, resources and human power together and ensure that the next president of the nation emerges from the North Central geo political zone. It is our time and we must let Nigerians know

"On our part, we are putting research together in a bid to identify, verify and validate who would be our candidate from the North Central, after which our mechanisms would revolve around that individual and we would support the individual the best way we can.".