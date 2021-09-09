Sudan: El Taayshi - 'Sudan Committed to Combat Human Trafficking'

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Mohamed El Taayshi, has affirmed the commitment of the government of Sudan to all the signed protocols related to curbing illegal immigration and human trafficking. and facilitating the return of refugees and refugees to their countries, especially women and children.

Speaking at a workshop to evaluate the Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration for Sudan in Khartoum on Tuesday, which was organised by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in cooperation with the Regulatory Authority for Sudanese Working Abroad, El Taayshi said that the government is fully aware of the need to address the root causes that led to the growth of the phenomenon of illegal immigration and crimes of human trafficking, pointing to the Juba peace agreement, "which will pave the way for the voluntary return of Sudanese refugees in neighbouring countries and other countries of the world".

He said that the transitional government is working to implement a package of economic and development programmes that would support opportunities for youth stability and enable them to own work and production tools.

Sudan remains committed to cooperate with all international organisations to combat the phenomenon of human trafficking and combat illegal immigration, El Taayshi said, calling on friends in the IOM, the European Union, and international and regional partners for more cooperation with the countries of the African continent, especially with Sudan and neighbouring countries, to help reduce the phenomenon of illegal immigration and trafficking. human rights and strengthening the capacities of national institutions concerned with this work by activating partnerships in this regard.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

El Taayshi said that the phenomenon of illegal immigration is linked to many political, economic, and social factors, including tyranny and civil war, the absence of social justice, inequality, and the distribution of opportunities among citizens.

IOM Chief of Mission Catherine Northing said that the joint initiative project on migration issues, which is supervised by the organisation in cooperation with the European Union, has achieved tangible results, as it was able to cover 26 countries in North, East and West Africa, including Sudan, Djibouti, and Ethiopia.

Northing indicated that there is great coordination and cooperation with the organisation regulating the affairs of Sudanese working abroad and civil society organisations. She added that thanks to this initiative, nearly 300,000 refugees have returned to their countries, indicating that the IOM provides direct assistance to the returnees to help them lead a decent life, expressing her thanks to the government of Sudan for the support and cooperation that the organisation's mission in Sudan finds.