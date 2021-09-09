Egypt: Industry Min. Asserts Keenness of Boosting Economic Cooperation Between Egypt, Oman

Minister of Trade and Industry Niven Gamea asserted the keenness of her ministry on boosting economic cooperation with Oman especially in light of the brotherly bilateral relationship.

She affirmed the need to translate this strong relationship into major projects to benefit the Egyptian and Omani economies, meet the needs of their peoples and create more job opportunities.

This came during Gamea's meeting with the members of the Egyptian-Omani Business Council.

Gamea said that the Egyptian-Omani Business Council is playing a pivotal role in activating trade exchange and boost joint investments between the private sectors in both countries to contribute to improving the level of economic ties.

She pointed out to the importance of holding the meetings of the council to exchange points of view and information on industrial investment opportunities in both countries to deepen partnership in establishing joint industrial and investment projects and increase trade between them.

The Ministry of Trade is keen on presenting al aspects of support to the Omani companies operating in the Egyptian market and facilitating hindrances facing trade exchange between Egypt and Oman.

Gamea asserted the necessity to intensify efforts between Egypt and Oman at the government level to improve the trade and investment.