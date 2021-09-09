Egypt: Sisi - Humanity Is Going Through Its Most Difficult Test in Years

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said that nowadays, humanity is going through its most difficult test in years, citing ongoing challenges, topped by the global outbreak of Covid-19 and the impacts of climate change.

Giving a word at the first edition of Egypt Forum for International Cooperation "Egypt ICF", President Sisi said these challenges impose a new reality that requires more innovative ideas in decision-making.

In his word at the first edition of Egypt Forum for International Cooperation "Egypt-ICF", President Sisi welcomed the heads of regional and international organizations and UN officials participating in the forum.

Sisi hoped that the forum would be fruitful and contribute to supporting the international community's efforts to achieve sustainable development.

He went on to say "Humanity is going through its most difficult test in years, as it faces enormous challenges, topped by the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic and the impact of climate change that imposes a new reality that requires more innovative ideas in decision-making."

This new reality also requires much greater awareness of the potential risks and the development of a balanced approach based on joint action to achieve progress, green growth and sustainable development to meet the aspirations of the peoples of the world, President Sisi added.

He further noted that the "green recovery" is now a necessity for all world governments, taking into consideration the socio-economic conditions in the developed and developing countries that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a matter that hinders their ability to join the green recovery.

He stressed the necessity of backing the international community and international financial institutions to help achieve the desired goals of this ambitious agenda.