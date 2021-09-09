Egypt: Shoukry Probes With His Kuwaiti Counterpart Mechanisms of Supporting Joint Arab Action

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held a session of talks Wednesday at the Foreign Ministry headquarters with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Mohammed al Sabah.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a tweet that the meeting dealt with the various aspects of the distinguished relationship between the two countries.

According to the spokesman, the two top diplomats discussed means to support the mechanisms of the joint Arab action as part of prepartations for the upcoming Arab foreign ministerial council session.