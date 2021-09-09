Zimbabwe: Date for Ex-Health Minister's Trial Set

The trial of former Health and Child Care Minister Obadiah Moyo on corruption-related charges is set to start on September 23 at the High Court's Anti-Corruption Court.

The former minister is accused of criminal abuse of office for his alleged involvement in the National Pharmaceutical Company's contract with Drax International LLC to supply medicines and surgical sundries.

The contract was cancelled at the insistence of the Treasury on the grounds that the deal was overpriced and did not give Zimbabwe value for money.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda is expected to preside over the high-profile case as the anti-corruption drive continues to accelerate.

Charges against Moyo arose when he allegedly influenced the awarding of a US$60 million tender to Drax International, which is head-quartered in the United Arab Emirates, to procure Covid-19 test kits and personal protective equipment for the Government without following laid down procedures.

The tender was allegedly concluded without Drax being vetted and approval by the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe as a potential supplier able to compete for contracts.

It is also alleged the company was not only illegally contracted, but that it sold the procured kits to the government at inflated prices.

Drax International representative Mr Delish Nguwaya was also arrested in connection with the same matter.

The charges against him have since been dropped after the High Court noted in his bail application that offering overpriced goods for sale was not necessarily illegal.

Following the tender troubles, Moyo was sacked from Government.

He is currently out of custody on $50 000 bail.