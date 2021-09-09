Nigeria: DStv and GOtv to Live-Stream the Gotv Boxing Night

The 23rd edition of the GOtv Boxing Night, scheduled on September 11, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv. This edition is scheduled to hold at the Molade-Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 2 (GOtv Channel 34) and SuperSport Variety 4 (DStv Channel 2019).

John Ugbe, CEO at MultiChoice Nigeria, expressed his excitement on the event saying: "The 23rd edition of the GOtv Boxing Night is a testament to our commitment to the growth of boxing in Nigeria. We are very proud of this initiative that has not only produced sub-regional, continental and international champions across weight categories, but also rekindled interest in the boxing sport".

To recall, GOtv is a paid TV terrestrial service in Africa owned by broadcaster MultiChoice that offers a wide range of packages to suit individuals and family's viewing needs.