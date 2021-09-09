Gambia: BK Milan Rising Star Signs for Angolan Club G.D Interclube

BK Milan rising star Buba Jammeh has signed for Angolan topflight side G.D Interclube, according to report.

The young promising player signed a one-year loan contract with the Angolan side with an option to extend.

Jammeh, who scored 7 goals and provided 7 assists in 23 matches for BK Milan last season was unveiled by his new club on Tuesday.

Buba Jammeh's former side BK Milan were relegated from the country's topflight league after finishing rock-bottom (14th) place on the league table with 21 points in twenty-six matches.