Gambia: FIU Gambia Hosts Second Round of Evaluation Finding On AML/CFT

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) with support from the Secretariat of the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA) last Friday hosted a review of preliminary findings of the ongoing second round of Mutual Evaluation Exercise on the Anti Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing AML/CFT framework in The Gambia.

The event, which attracted both regional and national participants, was held at the Kairaba Beach Hotel.

Delivering his speech, Alhagie Darboe, director General of FIU Gambia explained that the meeting was to listen to the preliminary findings of the ongoing second round of Mutual Evaluation exercise on Anti Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing framework of the Republic of The Gambia".

The assessment, he added, has undoubtedly been a demanding yet, impactful experience for all stakeholders involved in the exercise.

"The active participation and cooperation of stakeholders of the country's AML/CFT system over the course of the assessment, has indeed been remarkable."

Darboe indicated that FIU as the National Coordinator for AML/CFT in the country, resolved to ensure the smooth conduct of this exercise.

He went on to commend the outstanding efforts and contribution of the National Coordinating Committee (NCC), technical and support staff of the FIU, security personnel, who in one way or the other facilitated the safe, efficient and timely conduct of the meeting between stakeholders and the assessment team.

"It is in the spirit of international cooperation and collaboration to preserve the integrity and soundness of financial system and national economies that countries subject themselves to Mutual Evaluation on AML/CFT framework work. This is also a requirement by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for countries to undergo this kind of assessment. It is against this background that The Gambia subjects itself to its 2nd round of Mutual Evaluation by GIABA as the FATF-Style Regional Body for West Africa."

The focus of the second round of Mutual Evaluation, he added, now shifts to the post on site phase, assuring that The Gambia will continue to cooperate fully with the GIABA Secretariat and the assessment team.

He called upon all relevant stakeholders to take ownership of the implementation of the NRA action plan and the recommendations of the on-site assessment report.

