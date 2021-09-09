Gambia's Ambassador to U.S. Appeals for Increased Participation of Gambia Armed Force Officials in U.S. Army School

BANJUL, 6 September 2021: The Gambia's Ambassador to the United States of America, H.E. Dawda D. Fadera, on 2 September 2021 called on the United States Army's school for professional training of military intelligence personnel (The United States Army Intelligence Centre of Excellence) to increase the participation of officials of The Gambia Armed Forces in its future military trainings.

Ambassador Fadera made the call at the graduation ceremony of Lieutenant Alhaji Ceesay of The Gambia National Army (GNA), who graduated after successfully completing a 4-month intensive Military Intelligence Basic officer Leadership Course, at the United States Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, at Forth Huachuca in the great state of Arizona.

On arrival at the Military Fort, Ambassador Fadera was received by the Chief of Protocol of the Commanding officer who escorted the Ambassador and the visiting delegation to the office of the Commanding General, United States Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca, Major General Anthony R. Hale.

Following exchange of pleasantries, General Hale warmly welcomed The Gambian Ambassador and delegation and briefed Ambassador Fadera on the history and operational work of Fort Huachuca.

H.E Fadera extended warm and fraternal greetings from the President of the Republic of The Gambia, H. E Adama Barrow. The Gambian Ambassador further commended General Hale for the inclusion of international friendly countries like The Gambia in this important programme and appealed for upscaling of the number of Gambia's participation in future programmes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Arms and Armies U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ambassador Fadera presented a special gift to Major General Hale on behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff of The Gambia Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Yakuba Drammeh, symbolising the excellent relationship between The Gambia National Army and the great US military institutions.

Following pomp and pageantry that characterised the ceremony, the Gambian diplomat was accorded the opportunity to meet with Lieutenant Alhaji Ceesay, the new graduate. He congratulated Ceesay for his outstanding accomplishment and further urged him not to only apply the knowledge and skills gained at the United States Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, but more significantly to help entrench and expand the frontiers of the important training by sharing with his peers and colleagues lessons learnt.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad