Gambia: Ebrima Sohna Asks Govt Over Promised D11.1 Million Compensation

Scorpion's midfielder Ebrima Sohna has asked the government of the Gambia for their D11.1 million promised to them after securing their first ever Africa Sup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Sohna, who was speaking in an interview with Gamfoot Transfers on Instagram on Monday, has asked for the reason why hasn't the promised D11.1 million yet to be disbursed among (Scorpions) players following their qualification to Afcon 2022.

"Where is our D11.1 Million? When we qualified, they said we will receive D11.1 million to share among the players. We were not happy about it and we let the government know that. [But] after speaking among ourselves, we understood that some players and team officials need the money more than us experienced players. And we accepted the money at the end.

"The Government told us to write a letter that we have accepted the money. Our captain Omar Colley wrote a letter and handed it over to the Government, until today [6th September] we have not received 1 dalasi for qualifying. The government told us that they have used the money in other projects. What project did they use the money for?" he asked.

Ebrima continued: "I am not talking about GFF but those people in the government. Some of them do not have the heart for sports. They do not have Gambian sports at heart. We qualified and our coach should have everything he asks for. But [they] now cancelled preparation for the national team, No "Nawetan" etc., and those people at the top don't know the value of sports, as sports markets a country," he said.

Ebrima Sohna is a Gambian midfielder who recently signed a one-year deal with The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League Champions Fortune FC. Sohna was part of the Scorpions team that qualified for Africa Cup of Nations, for the first time in the history of the Gambia.