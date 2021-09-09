Gambia: Fortune FC Slashes Division One League Selection Team in Warm Up Clash

8 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2020-2021 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division One League Champions Fortune FC on Friday defeated division one league selection team 2-0 in a warm up match played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau, as the 2021-2022 CAF Champions League preliminary qualifiers draws nearer.

The petroleum boys netted two goals without division one league selection team reacting to snatch a resounding victory over the country's premier league selection team.

Fortune FC will host Algerian side ES Setif in the first-leg of the continent's elite football club competition on 11 September 2021 at the Independence stadium in Bakau at 4 p.m.

Coach Jane Joof and his charges will scuffle to stun ES Setif in the first-leg in Banjul and finish the job in the second-leg in Algiers.

