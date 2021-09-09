Gambia: Ajax Sail to Gunjur Nawetan Proper

8 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Ajax FC sailed to the 2020-2021 Gunjur nawetan proper following their 4-3 penalty shootout win over Kulukochi United after a goalless draw in regular time at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Football Field.

Both sides were eager to defeat each other in the match to secure qualification to the Coastal town summer biggest football jamboree proper but regulation time failed to produce a winner.

This pushed the match into post-match penalty shootouts, which ended 4-3 in favour of Ajax FC.

The win earned Ajax FC a place in Gunjur nawetan proper and Kulukochi United FC out.

