Gambia: Sifoe Clutch Father Carol Perpetual Tourney Trophy

8 September 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Sifoe FC on Sunday clutched the 2021 Father Carol perpetual mission football tournament trophy after defeating Gunjur 1-0 in a tightly-contested final played at the Dasilameh Football Field.

Both sides made an astonishing start to the match and created some goal scoring opportunities.

Sifoe opened the scores through defender Daniel Gomez in the 25th minute of the match from the penalty spot after Gunjur defender Mathew B. Gomez handled the ball inside the eighteen yard box, which eventually proved to be the winner for them.

Gunjur responded back quickly for an equaliser and crafted several goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on their limited opportunities thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Sifoe.

The tournament was organized to foster unity and understanding among Christians in The Gambia.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X