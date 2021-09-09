Gambia: Sifoe Clutch Father Carol Perpetual Tourney Trophy

Sifoe FC on Sunday clutched the 2021 Father Carol perpetual mission football tournament trophy after defeating Gunjur 1-0 in a tightly-contested final played at the Dasilameh Football Field.

Both sides made an astonishing start to the match and created some goal scoring opportunities.

Sifoe opened the scores through defender Daniel Gomez in the 25th minute of the match from the penalty spot after Gunjur defender Mathew B. Gomez handled the ball inside the eighteen yard box, which eventually proved to be the winner for them.

Gunjur responded back quickly for an equaliser and crafted several goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on their limited opportunities thus the match ended 1-0 in favour of Sifoe.

The tournament was organized to foster unity and understanding among Christians in The Gambia.