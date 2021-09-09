Somalia: President Hails Ties With China As New Envoy Begins Work

8 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
By Omar Nor

Somali President Mohamed Farmajo on Tuesday received credentials from the new Chinese Ambassador to Somalia, Fei Shengchao, replacing Qin Jian whose term ended.

Farmajo congratulated the new Chinese ambassador on his appointment, saying Mogadishu was committed to strengthening friendly relations between the two countries, the presidency said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

Fei said that China and Somalia are good friends and partners, and the two countries have a profound traditional friendship.

The Chinese ambassador said that China attaches great importance to the development of bilateral ties and that China commends the progress made by Somalia in enhancing peace and reconstruction, adding that China is committed to strengthening the historic ties based on cooperation, mutual benefit, and mutual respect.

Fei said that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Somalia have worked together to fight the pandemic, which signifies unity and friendship.

